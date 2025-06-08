American Red Cross prepares as severe weather looms over North Texas

The Brief North Texas is bracing for severe overnight storms bringing potential hail, heavy rain, and strong winds after a hot and humid Sunday. Residents prepared for the heat and initial showers, with some securing outdoor items ahead of the stronger storms. The American Red Cross has volunteers and supplies ready to respond and open shelters if needed after the storms.



This afternoon, it was all about the heat and humidity as people tried to enjoy the day and stay cool before the severe weather moved through.

In anticipation of the storm, restaurant patios took down large umbrellas and people were prepared as a brief rain shower moved through the plano area.

Local perspective:

The splash pad at Klyde Warren Park in Downtown Dallas was packed with families trying to make the most of a very hot and humid Sunday.

Paulo Dorsey is letting his two sons have some fun while he keeps his eyes on the skies.

"It’s too hot to be playing with a crowd of kids, we got to get where there’s water, allow you to cool off. The parents can go in there, I’m all soaking wet, just to cool off," said Dorsey. "When you start seeing the clouds, it’s time to go."

The Duncanville dad is bracing himself for the severe storms expected to move through north Texas overnight. The storms have the potential to bring hail, heavy rain, and strong straight-line winds.

"We live in an apartment, so we are blessed by that. That helps us to be able to not really deal with the outside of the home. If something happens, the apartment deals with it," said Dorsey.

What they're saying:

If something does happen, the American Red Cross is ready to respond.

Linda Braddy is the North Texas regional CEO for the American Red Cross and says any time there's severe weather in the forecast, the Red Cross restocks essential items for storm recovery.

"So we've identified volunteers who are available today to respond to whatever needs arise as these storms pass through our region, especially our shelter heroes and drivers who can drive our disaster response vehicles," said Braddy.

"As always, we've made sure that our vehicles are fueled up and ready to roll. We've made sure that our trailers are fully stocked with shelter supplies in case we have to open shelters, and our disaster volunteers are trained to open shelters to provide food and other assistance to residents that may be impacted by the storms..."

Braddy says the Red Cross stays in close contact with the local emergency management offices to coordinate response efforts.

She hopes people will remain prepared for the much stronger storms overnight.

"So secure objects outside might blow around, right that you can't bring inside, because that can cause damage to your home. And so, you know, above all, go to a safe place, right? Know, ahead of time, where it's safe to stay, even if you have to leave your home to find that place."

What's next:

The American Red Cross also shared some reminders that we often hear during weather events.

Make sure phone is charged

Have a way to get alerts

Write down important phone numbers