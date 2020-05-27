Red Cross fears blood shortage as hospital procedures resume

article

The American Red Cross urgently needs more blood donations as hospitals resume certain procedures.

Demand for blood products has increased by 30% since April and continues to change during this public health crisis. However, local blood drives are still being canceled.

In order to prevent a shortage of blood similar to the beginning of the COVID-19 outbreak, donors are asked to schedule appointments to donate through the Red Cross. These appointments can be made online, by phone or using an Alexa Echo device.

“Blood donors have played a vital role in the lives of patients who have needed lifesaving transfusions during this pandemic, and patients continue to depend on donors each and every day,” said Paul Sullivan, senior vice president, Red Cross Blood Services. “The Red Cross appreciates the support of those who rolled up a sleeve to give in recent months, but the need doesn’t stop. We need the public’s help to avoid another blood shortage this summer.”

Donors will receive a free Red Cross t-shirt until May 31 for donating and through the month of June Red Cross has partnered with Amazon to give donors $5 gift cards.

Face coverings or masks are required when donating blood.

To find an upcoming local blood drive, visit www.redcrossblood.org/give.html/find-drive.