Red beet rissoto recipe from Rye Apothecary
Vegetable Stock
Ingredients:
- 2ea carrot
- 4ea celery stalk
- 1ea onion
- Peels of 2 red beets
- 4qts water
Directions:
1. Sweat vegetables and then add water and beet peels
2. Bring to simmer
3. Simmer for 45min
4. Strain
Beet Puree
Ingredients:
- 2 peeled beets
- 1T red wine vinegar
- 6 sprigs thyme
- 1tsp kosher salt
- 1Tbl oil
Directions:
1. Roast at 350 until soft Roughly 45min
2. Puree in blender
Rissoto
Ingredients:
- 1c short grain arborio or carnarolli
- 6c beet stock1.5tsp kosher salt
- 2T butter
- 2T beet puree
Directions:
1. Put the butter in a pan over medium high heat until melted. Add the rice and raise the heat to high. Toast the rice until it starts to brown and smells like toast, about a minute.
2. Add 4 cups of the stock and bring to a boil. Reduce to a simmer, cover, and let cook for 15 minutes.
3. Turn off the heat and add the beet puree butter, and the remaining stock.
4. Aggressively stir with a wooden spoon to develop the starch and create the creamy risotto texture.
Garnish with whatever you like. We are used poached gold beets, ricotta salata, and compressed candy stripe beets.