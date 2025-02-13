Expand / Collapse search

Red beet rissoto recipe from Rye Apothecary

Published  February 13, 2025 10:18am CST
Rye and Apothecary's 'Red Beet Risotto' recipe

Spoil your special someone with an exclusive Valentine's Day 7-course tasting menu at Rye Apothecary. Chef Tanner Agar joins Good Day to show you how to make their popular 'Red Beet Risotto.'

Vegetable Stock

Ingredients:

  • 2ea carrot
  • 4ea celery stalk
  • 1ea onion
  • Peels of 2 red beets
  • 4qts water

Directions:

1. Sweat vegetables and then add water and beet peels
2. Bring to simmer
3. Simmer for 45min
4. Strain

Beet Puree

Ingredients:

  • 2 peeled beets
  • 1T red wine vinegar
  • 6 sprigs thyme
  • 1tsp kosher salt
  • 1Tbl oil

Directions:

1. Roast at 350 until soft Roughly 45min
2. Puree in blender

Rissoto

Ingredients:

  • 1c short grain arborio or carnarolli
  • 6c beet stock1.5tsp kosher salt
  • 2T butter
  • 2T beet puree

Directions:

1. Put the butter in a pan over medium high heat until melted. Add the rice and raise the heat to high. Toast the rice until it starts to brown and smells like toast, about a minute.
2. Add 4 cups of the stock and bring to a boil. Reduce to a simmer, cover, and let cook for 15 minutes.
3. Turn off the heat and add the beet puree butter, and the remaining stock.
4. Aggressively stir with a wooden spoon to develop the starch and create the creamy risotto texture.

Garnish with whatever you like. We are used poached gold beets, ricotta salata, and compressed candy stripe beets.  

