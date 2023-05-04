Recruit Military Job Fair held at AT&T Stadium to help veterans get hired

Dozens of North Texas companies gathered Thursday seeking veteran workers.

The Recruit Military Job Fair was at AT&T Stadium in Arlington.

Organizers want to help veterans navigate careers outside of the military.

From serving their country, to thriving in the workforce, military veterans like U.S. Army specialist and expert parachute rigger Stefan Badea have unique skills to offer.

"I hope somebody is going to embrace them and take me to the next level," Badea said.

Badea also has a master’s degree in business administration.

"I’m trying to stay in that area if possible, but, you know, nothing scares me where if I need to change careers, which I’ve seen a lot of people are trying to come up with different versions of careers," Badea added.

There were more than 80 recruiters at the job fair.

"We’ve seen over 400 candidates today looking for jobs," Carol Hymes said.

Law enforcement, logistics, and automation were just a few of the areas with positions to offer.

Eager is just one word to describe candidates.

"Oh, that’s an understatement, there’s some really eager folks here," Scott Bergfield said.

"As we look at the veteran population for unemployment, as of today, we know it to be about 4.2% unemployment for veterans," Hymes said. "Definitely we want to give back in a different capacity assisting and helping them seek their dream job."