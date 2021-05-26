Recent rains cause sanitary sewer overflow in Fort Worth

There has been a sanitary sewer overflow from the Fort Worth collection system due to the recent rains that have hit North Texas.

The overflow started Tuesday afternoon, in the 100 block of E. Exchange Ave., and just over 275,000 gallons overflowed near the Marine Creek area.

Fort Worth’s drinking water was not impacted by the overflow, though anyone using private drinking water supply wells near the site of the overflow should boil their water, and have their well water tested.