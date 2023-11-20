Rebecca Butcher's Sweet Potato Casserole

article

FOX 4 reporter Rebecca Butcher shared her favorite Thanksgiving dish: Sweet Potato Casserole.

MORE OF OUR FAVORITE THINGS

Sweet Potato Casserole

Ingredients

3 medium sweet potatoes

1/2 stick butter

Milk

1 cup brown sugar

Cinnamon

Nutmeg

Salt to taste

Topping

Note: you may want to up these ingredients by half. For example, instead of 1/2 cup of sugar use 3/4 cup of sugar, 3/8 stick of butter, etc

1/2 cup granulated sugar

1/4 stick butter

1/8 cup milk

1/2 teaspoon vanilla

1/2 to 1 cup pecans

Instructions

Cook potatoes until tender, drain, mash, add 1/2 stick of butter, brown sugar and enough milk to make a soupy consistency. Add cinnamon, nutmeg and salt to taste.

Melt 1/4 stick of butter and 1/8 cup of milk. Cook until thick and bubbly. Cool. Add vanilla and beat well. Put topping on potatoes, Sprinkle with pecans. Reheat in 400-degree oven until bubbly. Serves 6-8