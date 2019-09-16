Realistic looking fake gun found in backpack of Arlington Lamar High School student

article

A high school student in Arlington was found with a realistic looking fake gun in their backpack on Monday.

Police say the 15-year old from Lamar High School was overheard telling another student that they had a gun in their backpack.

Officers found the teen with the replica weapon.

The Arlington police chief tweeted out an image of the fake on Monday evening.

“Replica imitation firearms have no place in our schools... period! We need to bolster our laws on fake guns,” Chief Will Johnson tweeted.