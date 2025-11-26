This 95-year-old Texas man holds record as world’s oldest bus driver

The Brief Raymond Hager is a 95-year-old bus driver in Wichita Falls, Texas. He started driving buses 35 years ago after his wife recommended it to him. He has been recognized by the Guinness Book of World Records as the world’s oldest active male bus driver.



A 95-year-old Texas man who has been driving buses for more than three decades has been recognized as the world’s oldest bus driver.

According to a video posted on the city government’s Facebook page Wednesday, Raymond Hager began driving buses 35 years ago after he ran out of things to do at age 60. A trip with his wife, who Hager said knew him better than he knows himself, quickly changed that.

"We were in Wichita (Falls) one day," Hager recalled. "Down on Kemp Street, there’s a bus stop, and the light was red, and we pulled up right beside the bus. She said, ‘That's what you need to do is drive a bus. You like to drive and meet with people.’"

Hager has been doing it ever since. He said he had planned on retiring at 95, but his boss had other plans.

"She said, ‘Wait a minute. Who said anything about you retiring?’" Hager said.

He was allowed to stay on as long as he was able to drive at least once a week.

Raymond Hager, 95, drives a bus in Wichita Falls, Texas, in November 2025. He was recognized as the world's oldest active male bus driver by the Guinness Book of World Records. (City of Wichita Falls, Texas Government/Facebook / FOX Local)

"One day a week is just not enough," Hager said. "So, here I am."

This week, the Guinness Book of World Records recognized Hager as the world’s oldest active male bus driver.

Wichita Falls Mayor Tim Short even proclaimed Nov. 18, Hager’s birthday, as Raymond Hager Day.