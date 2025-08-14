Rashee Rice expected to be eligible for first 4 games before Sept. 30th NFL disciplinary hearing

article

The Brief Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Rashee Rice is scheduled for a disciplinary hearing with the NFL on Sept. 30. The hearing will determine potential punishment under the league's personal conduct policy following his involvement in a high-speed crash. The late September hearing date means Rice is likely to be available to play for the first four games of the season, with any potential suspension to be imposed after the hearing.



Former SMU wide receiver Rashee Rice is expected to have a disciplinary hearing with the NFL on Sept. 30 regarding potential punishment stemming from a 2024 high-speed crash in Dallas that resulted in two third-degree felony charges.

Rice's hearing comes after the league and the NFL Players Association could not come to an agreement on the length of a potential suspension.

Disciplinary hearing

What we know:

Rice faces potential discipline under the league's personal conduct policy after he was sentenced to 30 days in jail in July after authorities said he and another driver traveling at high speeds in sports cars caused a chain-reaction crash involving multiple vehicles and causing injuries on March 30, 2024, on U.S. Highway 75 North.

Disciplinary officer for the NFL and NFLPA, Judge Sue L. Robinson, who previously ruled on Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson's discipline in 2022, will oversee Rice's hearing.

Rice's eligibility

Big picture view:

The third-year wide receiver’s hearing is scheduled just after Week 4 of the NFL season, which makes it possible for him to play at least the first four weeks of the season before any potential disciplinary action is imposed.

The Chiefs open the NFL season against the Los Angeles Chargers in São Paulo, Brazil. Then, they play the Philadelphia Eagles for a Super Bowl rematch, before traveling to play the New York Giants in a nationally broadcast game. The Chiefs' last game before Rice’s hearing will be against the Baltimore Ravens and 2-time NFL MVP Lamar Jackson.

Rice appeared in four games last season before suffering a year-ending knee injury in September and has participated in Kansas City's training camp this month.

2024 Dallas high-speed crash

The backstory:

Rice was driving a Lamborghini Urus SUV at 119 mph when he made "multiple aggressive maneuvers around traffic" and struck other vehicles, prosecutors said. Prosecutors said that after the crash, Rice failed to check on the welfare of those in the other vehicles and fled on foot.

Rice pleaded guilty on July 17 to felony racing on the highway and felony accident causing serious bodily injury. The Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver has already paid about $115,000 in restitution to the victims for their out-of-pocket medical bills.