Rapper Yella Beezy faces pre-trial hearing for alleged murder-for-hire plot of fellow rapper Mo3

article

The Brief Markies Conway, known as Yella Beezy, is in a Dallas County courtroom Jan. 16 for a pre-trial hearing regarding the 2020 death of Melvin Noble (Mo3). Prosecutors allege Conway orchestrated a murder-for-hire plot, hiring a gunman to ambush Mo3 on I-35E in broad daylight. Today’s hearing serves as one of the final steps before Conway’s jury trial officially begins on Feb. 2, 2026.



North Texas rapper Yella Beezy, whose legal name is Markies Conway, is scheduled for a pre-trial hearing in Dallas County on Friday, Jan. 16. The appearance comes as he awaits trial for his alleged role in a 2020 murder-for-hire plot that claimed the life of fellow rapper Mo3.

Dallas rapper Yella Beezy arrested for allegedly orchestrating murder of fellow rapper

The backstory:

Conway, 33, was arrested in March 2025 after a Dallas County grand jury indicted him on a charge of capital murder while remuneration. Capital murder with remuneration means hiring someone to commit murder.

Prosecutors allege Conway orchestrated a "hit" on Melvin Noble, known professionally as Mo3. Noble was gunned down in broad daylight on Nov. 11, 2020, while driving on Interstate 35E in Dallas. Investigators claim Conway hired Kewon Dontrell White to carry out the shooting following a long-standing feud between the two artists.

White was arrested in December 2020 and is currently serving an 8-year and 9-month federal prison sentence on firearm charges related to the incident.

Related article

How is Yella Beezy still making music?

Dig deeper:

Conway was released from the Dallas County Jail in late March after a judge reduced his bond from $2 million to $750,000. While he remains under house arrest with electronic monitoring, a judge recently modified his bond conditions to allow him to continue his music career.

Under the current agreement, Conway is permitted to leave his home one day per week for up to five hours to record in a studio. The court-approved sessions take place from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m., provided he notifies court officials and pre-trial release services in advance. He is also strictly prohibited from having contact with any "protected individuals" or possessing firearms.

He released a new single since his arrest called ‘Blame It On Me’ in Sept.

Yella Beezy has nearly 620k monthly listeners on Spotify.

Related article

Could Yella Beezy get the death penalty?

What's next:

Friday's hearing will address outstanding motions before the jury trial begins on Feb. 2, 2026. If convicted of capital murder, Conway faces a mandatory sentence of life in prison without parole or the death penalty.