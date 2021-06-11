Ransomware attack impacts Lancaster ISD operations

article

The Lancaster school district in southern Dallas County is the victim of a cyberattack.

Lancaster ISD said the ransomware attack is affecting operations but that it is working to get systems restored.

"After learning of the incident, the District immediately took affirmative steps to contain the threat. In addition, outside cybersecurity experts have been engaged to assist with the District’s response and conduct an independent investigation," Lancaster ISD said in a statement. "The District takes seriously its responsibility to protect the personal information it maintains and is continuing to enhance its existing security protocols."

The district did not reveal if it paid or will pay a ransom to the hackers.