Random stabbing of Frisco teen could be latest in string of unsolved attacks

The Brief People who live in the Frisco neighborhood where a 15-year-old was randomly stabbed while out walking his dog are worried about a string of unsolved crimes in the area. A woman was attacked by a man and punched outside her home on July 11. A strange man also threatened another neighbor with a knife on April 16. Police said they are investigating all of the incidents.



After a 15-year-old was a victim in an apparent random stabbing, residents of the typically peaceful Frisco neighborhood are asking how such a thing could have happened.

People living in the Grayhawk neighborhood say it’s typically as safe as it can get. The stabbing, however, has neighbors asking a lot of questions - especially now that police confirm they are investigating additional attacks in the neighborhood.

Grayhawk neighborhood stabbing

Frisco teen stabbed

An unsettling mood is developing for some 2,000 homeowners inside the neighborhood.

Adrianne Hudson, an HOA board member, spoke with FOX 4 about the seemingly random stabbing, which might be linked to additional crimes.

What they're saying:

"A once quiet neighborhood where we could go walking and riding bikes… I’m now walking with my girlfriend, who carries her 9mm in her Lululemon cross body bag. I mean, that’s next level, it’s frightening," said Hudson.

The neighborhood is piecing together details after 15-year-old Ankur Dhar was stabbed while walking his dog on Sunday evening.

"He was like walking all weird and stuff, and he approaches me, he was like, ‘Yo, I think you look familiar,’ and I was like, ‘Oh, really?’"

"And then he came like a little in front of me, then randomly turned around, came up and stabbed me and just ran away," Dhar said.

Related article

Possible string of crimes

Dig deeper:

While she crime is unusual for the area, Stephani Washington said her 28-year-old daughter was randomly attacked by a man outside their home while with a friend on July 11.

"A guy approached them very aggressively and just immediately started to just yell at them," she said.

Washington’s daughter tried to hide in a car.

"And the guy came straight after her. And he opened the car door before she even had time to lock it, and he just started punching her," she said.

Eventually, the suspect ran away. After reporting the crime to police, a neighbor gave Washington video of the possible suspect vandalizing vehicles moments before the attack.

"We are so thankful to God that it wasn’t something worse for her," said Washington. "My son gave a verbal description of the suspect."

Nearly two months earlier, on April 16, a neighbor was reportedly threatened by a stranger with a knife.

Frisco Police Department tells FOX 4 it's "aware of other incidents in the area, and detectives are actively investigating them to determine if they are related."

The police have not released a description of a suspect in any case. The father of Sunday’s stabbing victim would like them to do so.

Image 1 of 2 ▼

Frisco neighborhood unsettled

Local perspective:

Hudson believes the suspect might live in the neighborhood because of how easily he evaded a police search Sunday.

"We had helicopters, we had dogs, we had drones, we had people on foot, and they couldn’t find this individual," the HOA board member said.

So now, a list of unknowns: Who’s the stabbing suspect? What else might he be responsible for? Where is he? And will he strike again?

"It’s put our community on high alert. You know, once quiet neighborhood, now we sleep with our doors locked, our lights on and locked and loaded," said Hudson.

What's next:

If you have info on any of these cases or video that might help investigators, you can reach out to Frisco PD.