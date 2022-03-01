Tarrant County Judge: Tim O'Hare has big lead over Betsy Price after early vote

article

Tim O'Hare has a clear lead over all the Republican candidates for Tarrant County judge, according to early voting results.

The race for Tarrant County judge is wide open with several possible candidates to replace Glen Whitley, who is not running again.

Early voting results show former Tarrant County Republican Chair Tim O'Hare with 58% of the votes while former Fort Worth Mayor Betsy Price is trailing with 35% of the votes.

The two have sparred in political ads, with O'Hare attacking Price as a liberal supporter of Black Lives Matter and critical race theory and Price claiming her opponent is lying about her record.

O’Hare has secured the endorsement of former President Donald J. Trump, a move that political experts say could hurt Price.

However, Price is more well-known and has never lost an election.

There are three others in the primary race hoping to succeed Judge Whitley are Byron Bradford with 3% of the votes, Robert Buker with 2% and Kristen Collins with 3%

The winner will face either Democrat Deborah Peoples, former chairwoman of the Tarrant County Democratic Party, or former Arlington City Councilmember Marvin Sutton.

