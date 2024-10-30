Rabid bat found in Plano

article

A bat found near the entrance of Campisi's restaurant, near the intersection of the Sam Rayburn Tollway and the Dallas North Tollway on Oct. 24, has tested positive for rabies.

Plano city officials say there was no known contact with people or pets, but the bat was sent for rabies testing because it was found in a high-traffic area.

Rabies is a viral disease that happens in warm-blooded animals. It can be contracted by humans through bites from infected animals.

"This positive test highlights the importance of keeping all vaccinations current – especially rabies – since there is no way to predict when a pet may come into contact with a wild animal," said Jamey Cantrell, Animal Services Director.

Domesticated animals are required by both the State of Texas and the City of Plano to get a rabies vaccine and booster shots.

The high-risk non-domestic animals are: bats, foxes, skunks, coyotes, and raccoons.

Anyone who thinks they or their pets may have come into contact with this bat is encouraged to call Animal Services at (972) 769-4360 to report their interactions.