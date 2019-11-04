Quinlan middle schooler disciplined after taking gun to school

article

A student will be disciplined for bringing a gun to a Quinlan school.

The district says a student brought a pistol Monday morning to Thompson Middle School in Hunt County.

Someone reported the student brought the weapon on campus.

“As a report was being made alerting campus staff to the possibility of a weapon being brought on campus, administrators and QISD Police were immediately able to confiscate the weapon and bring the student into police custody,” school officials said in a letter to parents. “Having a weapon on campus is a direct violation of QISD policy and state law and disciplinary action will be taken against the student involved, including but not limited to, a charge for unlawfully carrying of a weapon in a prohibited place.”

No threats were made, but Quinlan ISD says the middle schooler will face disciplinary action and possibly be charged.