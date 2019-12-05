Quinlan man murdered while protecting family during home invasion in Michigan

article

A Navy veteran from North Texas was murdered while protecting his wife and young daughter during a home invasion in Michigan.

Police say Christopher Neal, 22, was shot to death Sunday at his family’s home in Grand Rapids, Michigan.

Neal is originally from Quinlan, which is about 45 miles east of Dallas. He joined the Navy right after high school. He and his wife and daughter recently moved to his wife's hometown of Grand Rapids.

Investigators say the suspected murderer, 35-year-old William Paul Jones, also shot and injured three police officers who responded to the call.

Police say the attack appears to be random.