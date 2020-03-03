Quarantined ship passengers to be released in San Antonio

Dozens of passengers from the Diamond Princess cruise ship have been released from quarantine and bused to San Antonio International Airport.

The Tuesday releases came a day after city leaders declared a public health emergency and sought to delay the process so that more patient testing could be done for the coronavirus. More than 120 passengers were released from their quarantine in what city officials called "an orderly way to minimize potential exposure to the San Antonio community."

San Antonio Mayor Ron Nirenberg said only passengers who were symptom-free for the entire 14-day quarantine period would be released.