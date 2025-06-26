Stolen German Shepard puppy found, suspect arrested in McKinney

article

The Brief A 10-week-old German Shepherd puppy, allegedly stolen from a Petland store in McKinney on Wednesday, has been safely recovered by police. Louis Anthony Pena, 29, was arrested in connection with the theft and remains in the Collin County Jail. Surveillance video showed the suspect, who had been filling out credit card information, swiftly exiting the store with the puppy, leading to a public appeal for help.



Police safely located a German Shepherd puppy allegedly stolen from a Petland store in McKinney on Wednesday. The man accused of the theft has been arrested and remains in custody.

What's New:

Louis Anthony Pena, 29, was arrested by McKinney police for allegedly stealing a 10-week-old German Shepherd puppy from the Petland store at Craig Crossing. He is currently held in the Collin County Jail.

Petland puppy

The backstory:

The Petland store on South Central Expressway reported the puppy missing after employees showed it to a potential customer around 10:15 p.m. Surveillance video showed the suspect arriving at the store wearing a ski mask, which he lowered while speaking with an employee. The employee then left him with the puppy in a playroom near the exit.

The man, who had been filling out credit card information, then exited the store with the dog, ignoring staff as he ran. Employees attempted to chase him but lost sight of the suspect. The store later released a photo of the man to seek public assistance in locating him.

Image 1 of 2 ▼ Petland suspect

McKinney police posted on Facebook that they recovered the puppy safely using their "paws-itively sharp detective work."

What we don't know:

Police have not released details regarding Pena's arrest.