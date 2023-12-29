Puppies abandoned along Fort Worth highway ready for adoption

article

Eight puppies found in a duct-taped box on the side of a highway in Fort Worth will be available for adoption on Friday.

The Humane Society of North Texas said the highway puppies were cleared for adoption by a veterinarian. They are all healthy and ready for new homes.

Image 1 of 8 ▼ Courtesy: Humane Society of North Texas

Earlier this week, a Good Samaritan saw someone dumping a box with heavy-duty duct tape on the side of the road near FM 1187 and Interstate 35W.

He went to check things out and saw a puppy’s nose poking through a crack in the box.

The Good Samaritan took the eight puppies to the Humane Society’s facility off Lancaster Avenue.

Related article

"Since we have had so much interest from the community, we are going to head over to the PetSmart at Montgomery Plaza for a one-day adoption event!" the organization said on social media.

The Puppy Palooza event is on Friday from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. inside PetSmart’s Montgomery Plaza store in Fort Worth.

The Humane Society will also have a few other furry friends available for adoption at the store.