Public asked to line procession route for fallen Van Zandt County deputy

The Brief The body of fallen Van Zandt County Sheriff's Deputy Adam Sherifi will be escorted from Dallas to Canton on Monday morning. Officials encourage the public and first responders to line the procession route to show support. Sherifi died in a shootout while trying to serve a warrant last week.



The body of fallen Van Zandt County Sheriff's Deputy Adam Sherifi will be escorted from Dallas to a funeral home in Canton on Monday morning, and officials are asking the public to line the route to show support.

What we know:

The procession leaves the Dallas County Medical Examiner's Office at 10 a.m. Monday.

The route travels from Interstate 35 to the eastbound Woodall Rodgers Freeway, then south on Interstate 45.

The procession will then take Highway 175 to Interstate 20 toward Canton, ending at Eubank Funeral Home off Highway 64.



Because only a limited number of vehicles are permitted in the procession, the sheriff's office is asking community members, area fire departments, and other first responders to position themselves along the roadways and overpasses to honor the fallen deputy.

Deputy Sherifi leaves behind a wife and three young children, including a new baby born last month.

Funeral services for Sherifi will be held on Wednesday.

The backstory:

Sherifi was shot and killed Tuesday night while trying to serve a warrant.

Investigators say the gunman who opened fire on officers, Mi Van Nguyen, was found dead inside his home. It's still not clear if he was struck during the shootout or killed himself.

Another officer injured in the shooting was released from the hospital over the weekend, officials said.

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What's next:

Funeral services for Deputy Sheriff Adam Sherifi will be held on Wednesday, Oct. 28 at 1:00 p.m.

The service will take place at Gravity Athletics, located at 29418 State Highway 64 in Canton.

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What they're saying:

The Van Zandt County Sheriff's office posted a statement to their Facebook page:



"Your presence, prayers, and support mean more than words can express during this difficult time. Let’s come together as one community to honor a hero who made the ultimate sacrifice."