Cooper Aerobics CEO Tyler Cooper dies at 55 after leukemia battle

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The Brief Dr. Tyler Cooper, President and CEO of Dallas-based Cooper Aerobics, died Wednesday at age 55 after a nine-month battle with acute myeloid leukemia. The doctor followed in the footsteps of his father, company founder Kenneth Cooper, leading the brand's six health and wellness companies. Cooper is survived by his wife Angie, three children, his parents, and his sister, leaving behind a legacy that included serving on the Baylor University Board of Regents.



The head of Cooper Aerobics died on Wednesday after a 9-month-long battle with cancer.

What we know:

Cooper Aerobics said its president and CEO, Dr. Tyler Cooper, had been battling acute myeloid leukemia. He was 55 years old.

What they're saying:

"This loss is felt deeply by the entire Cooper Clinic/Cooper Aerobics team, and our hearts go out to Tyler’s wife, Angie and their three children, Dr. & Mrs. Kenneth Cooper and his sister Berkley and her family," the company said in a statement.

Big picture view:

After becoming a doctor, Tyler Cooper followed in the footsteps of his father, Kenneth Cooper, who founded Cooper Aerobics.

The Dallas-based brand operates six health and wellness companies, including the Cooper Clinic, focused on resources and services for people who want to improve their health and live longer, more productive lives.

Tyler Cooper also served on the Baylor University Board of Regents.