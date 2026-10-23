Fake luxury watches worth $2.6M seized at DFW Airport

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The Brief CBP officers seized 11 counterfeit Richard Mille watches at the DFW International Airport. The fake goods from China would have been worth $2.6 million if authentic. Officials warn that selling counterfeit items often funds transnational organized crime.



U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers seized 11 counterfeit Richard Mille watches shipped from China at the Dallas-Fort Worth International airport.

Had the watches been genuine, the shipment would have had a suggested retail price of $2.6 million, CBP officials said.

What we know:

The Chinese shipments were headed to several locations across the southeastern United States.

Trade experts at CBP's Center of Excellence and Expertise examined the items and determined they were fake.

Authorities seized the watches for having counterfeit versions of registered trademarks.

Image 1 of 3 ▼ Credit: U.S. Customs and Border Protection

What we don't know:

Authorities did not release the identities of anyone involved.

What they're saying:

"The sale of fake goods often funds criminal organizations involved in money laundering, drug trafficking, and other illicit trade," CBP Area Port Director Jayson Ahern said. "Our CBP officers are on the front lines every day guarding against defrauders, while protecting legitimate American businesses who are often harmed by these criminal organizations."

The dangers of fake products

Why you should care:

Illegitimate sales are some of the most profitable transnational crimes, officials say.

High-risk items include cosmetics, medications, children's toys, and automotive parts. These fakes pose major health and safety risks while undermining legitimate U.S. businesses.

What you can do:

CBP shared several tips to help consumers spot fakes and protect themselves:

Purchase goods directly from the trademark holder or from authorized retailers.

When shopping online, read seller reviews and check for a working U.S. phone number and an address that can be used to contact the seller.

Review CBP’s E-Commerce Counterfeit Awareness Guide for Consumers

Remember that if the price of a product seems too good to be true, it probably is.