Prosper man wanted for sexual assault of a child arrested in Hillsboro

The Brief A Prosper man has been arrested and charged with continuous sexual abuse of a young child. Michael Angel Garcia, 37, was located and apprehended in Hillsboro, Texas, with the help of the Prosper Police Department's license plate reader camera system. The Prosper Baseball Softball Association has terminated Garcia from his coaching role, and police are urging anyone with information about additional victims to come forward.



A 37-year-old Prosper man has been arrested and is facing charges of continuous sexual abuse of a young child or disabled individual.

Prosper man arrested

What we know:

According to Prosper police, Michael Angel Garcia was arrested on I-35 in Hillsboro, TX by Hill County Sheriff's Office deputies on Monday.

Prosper detectives were able to use the town's license plate reader camera system to track Garcia until the warrant for his arrest was obtained.

"Prosper detectives were able to follow Garcia until a warrant for his arrest was obtained. Prosper Police monitored the suspect as he attempted to leave the area, then contacted the Hill County Sheriff's Office, which conducted the traffic stop and arrest once the warrant was issued," said officials with the Prosper Police Department in a news release.

According to Prosper Police, Garcia is also facing charges in Frisco related to a separate family violence incident.

He was booked into the Collin County jail on Monday. He is being held on a $1.5 million bond.

What they're saying:

"This case demonstrates the commitment of the Prosper Police Department and our regional law enforcement partners to protect our most vulnerable community members," said Chief Doug Kowalski. "The Town of Prosper's investment in LPR camera technology and the diligent work of our CID unit proved instrumental in the successful apprehension. Crimes against children are taken extremely seriously in the Town of Prosper, and the department will work tirelessly to investigate and prosecute such offenders to the fullest extent of the law."

Dig deeper:

Prosper Police say they are aware that Garcia was previously affiliated with the Prosper Baseball Softball Association as a coach. Once PBSA leaders were notified of Garcia's arrest, they acted immediately to terminate his role and notify families coached by Garcia.

What you can do:

Anyone who may have information about additional victims or related incidents is urged to come forward. Please contact the Prosper Police Department at 972-569-1000.