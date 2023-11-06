Races to watch in Texas' Nov. 7 election

While there is no large statewide race in Texas this year, there are a several races in North Texas and across the state to keep an eye on this Tuesday.

Polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Tuesday across the state for several constitutional amendments, bond issues and local races.

Constitutional Amendments

Texans will vote on 14 constitutional amendment on Tuesday that cover a wide range of issues. Some of the most interesting include an amendment that would provide property tax relief, one that would increase pensions for retired teachers and efforts to improve the state's power grid.

Proposition 1

"The constitutional amendment protecting the right to engage in farming, ranching, timber production, horticulture, and wildlife management."

Proposition 2

"The constitutional amendment authorizing a local option exemption from ad valorem taxation by a county or municipality of all or part of the appraised value of real property used to operate a child-care facility."

Proposition 3

"The constitutional amendment prohibiting the imposition of an individual wealth or net worth tax, including a tax on the difference between the assets and liabilities of an individual or family."

Proposition 4

"The constitutional amendment to authorize the legislature to establish a temporary limit on the maximum appraised value of real property other than a residence homestead for ad valorem tax purposes; to increase the amount of the exemption from ad valorem taxation by a school district applicable to residence homesteads from $40,000 to $100,000; to adjust the amount of the limitation on school district ad valorem taxes imposed on the residence homesteads of the elderly or disabled to reflect increases in certain exemption amounts; to except certain appropriations to pay for ad valorem tax relief from the constitutional limitation on the rate of growth of appropriations; and to authorize the legislature to provide for a four-year term of office for a member of the board of directors of certain appraisal districts."

Proposition 5

"The constitutional amendment relating to the Texas University Fund, which provides funding to certain institutions of higher education to achieve national prominence as major research universities and drive the state economy."

Proposition 6

"The constitutional amendment creating the Texas water fund to assist in financing water projects in this state."

Proposition 7

"The constitutional amendment providing for the creation of the Texas energy fund to support the construction, maintenance, modernization, and operation of electric generating facilities."

Proposition 8

"The constitutional amendment creating the broadband infrastructure fund to expand high-speed broadband access and assist in the financing of connectivity projects."

Proposition 9

"The constitutional amendment authorizing the 88th Legislature to provide a cost-of-living adjustment to certain annuitants of the Teacher Retirement System of Texas."

Proposition 10

"The constitutional amendment to authorize the legislature to exempt from ad valorem taxation equipment or inventory held by a manufacturer of medical or biomedical products to protect the Texas healthcare network and strengthen our medical supply chain."

Proposition 11

"The constitutional amendment authorizing the legislature to permit conservation and reclamation districts in El Paso County to issue bonds supported by ad valorem taxes to fund the development and maintenance of parks and recreational facilities."

Proposition 12

"The constitutional amendment providing for the abolition of the office of county treasurer in Galveston County."

Proposition 13

"The constitutional amendment to increase the mandatory age of retirement for state justices and judges."

Proposition 14

"The constitutional amendment providing for the creation of the centennial parks conservation fund to be used for the creation and improvement of state parks."

Collin County Bond Election

Collin County has a $683 million bond election for new court facilities, an animal shelter, a medical examiner's office and road and bridge projects.

Prosper ISD Bond Election

One of the fastest growing cities in North Texas is preparing for a massive expansion with a $2.8 billion bond package, one of the largest in state history.

The district says the election includes upgrades for schools, athletics, technology and fine arts.

The bond election includes a $94 million dollar stadium and $125 million performing arts center.

The district says it can pay for the bond without increasing taxes.

Read more about it here.

Lewisville ISD Bond Election

Lewisville ISD is asking voters to approve a $1.23 billion bond package.

The package includes upgrades and repairs to school building and stadiums, give additional funding for teacher pay, technology upgrades and a facelift to the district's aquatic center, among other items.

The district says the overall tax rate will still drop if the bond is approved.

Read more about it here.

Hurst-Euless-Bedford ISD Bond Election

A $997,300,000 bond will be up for a vote in one of Tarrant County's largest districts.

Hurst-Euless-Bedford ISD is asking voters to approve the replacement of L.D. Bell and Trinity High Schools, new buildings for 4 elementary schools, technology upgrades and more.

Read more about it here.

Allen Bond Election

Voters in Allen will decide on a $156,500,000 bond issue.

The bond, which is broken up into 5 categories, includes street repairs, improvements to Ford Park, public art projects, a new police headquarters and emergency dispatch center and an effort to acquire downtown land and develop a bike and pedestrian path.

Denton Bond Election

Voters in Denton will vote on a $309,590,000 bond.

The eight propositions include improvements to streets, drainage and flood control, parks, public safety, affordable housing, an active adult center, South Branch library and City Hall West.

City of Lavon Mayor

Three candidates are running to become the new mayor of the Collin County city of Lavon.

Vicki L. Sanson, the incumbent, is facing a challenge from Tyler West and Letty Harrison.