Prosper neighborhoods littered with 'hate speech' packets, police say

The Brief Prosper police are investigating after fliers with hate speech written on them were found in the city. Police are asking residents in the Willow Ridge and La Cima subdivisions to check their cameras.



Prosper police are looking for the person or people responsible for "hate speech messaging packets" thrown in multiple subdivisions in the city.

Hate messaging packets found in Prosper

What we know:

Prosper police say they have received numerous reports of the packets littered across the Willow Ridge and La Cima subdivisions.

The packets were left overnight on Saturday, according to police.

"While individuals have a right to espouse these divisive views, littering in neighborhoods will never be tolerated," wrote the Prosper Police Department on social media.

What we don't know:

Prosper PD did not release any information about what was written in the packets.

Police are working to learn more about the suspect or suspects.

What you can do:

Prosper police are asking any residents who know where the fliers still exist to call them at 972-569-1000.

They are also asking residents in the Willow Ridge and La Cima subdivisions to check their cameras for any video of the suspect or suspects.

What they're saying:

"I am shocked and saddened to see, once again, the littering of hate messaging in neighborhoods in our Town. These views are not embraced by our residents or the Town leadership nor are they welcome or wanted in any part of this community. The Town of Prosper represents a beautiful combination of cultures and colors, backgrounds and beliefs. Every individual and family matters to our community. I understand first amendment rights; as a combat veteran, I fought for them. The only thing I would fight harder is hate. To whoever is littering our neighborhoods with your filth, please take your evil views elsewhere. They are not welcome in Prosper, Texas," wrote Prosper Mayor David Bristol.

Previous incident in Prosper

The backstory:

At the end of September 2023, hateful and divisive fliers were distributed in Prosper.

Fliers with swastikas from the American National Socialist White Workers Party were also found in Allen around that time.