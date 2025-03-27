Little Elm school nurse killed after intoxicated driver runs red light, Prosper police say

The Brief 41-year-old Raquel Torres-Sawyer, a school nurse at Little Elm ISD, was killed last Friday in Prosper by a suspected intoxicated driver. Police say Austin Bruckner, of Denton, ran a red light and hit Torres-Sawyer's SUV, killing her. After Bruckner was treated for his injuries, he was charged with intoxication manslaughter and booked into the Collin County Jail. Back in 2021, Bruckner was arrested for driving while intoxicated in Dallas. He pleaded guilty to the charge and served a sentence of one year of community service.



Prosper Police say an intoxicated driver struck and killed a school nurse and mother of two as dash camera footage shows the moments leading up to the crash.

The crash

What we know:

Just before 5 p.m. last Friday, Prosper Police responded to Highway 380 and Lovers Lane for a major crash.

Dash cam video shows an SUV trying to make a left turn when all of a sudden a speeding black truck barrels through the red light, slamming into the SUV.

The driver of the SUV, 41-year-old Raquel Torres-Sawyer, was rushed to the hospital, where she later died.

Police say 25-year-old Austin Bruckner, of Denton, was behind the wheel of the black truck. He was transported to a hospital for serious injuries from the collision.

After Bruckner's blood was taken, he was charged with intoxication manslaughter and booked into the Collin County Jail.

Dig deeper:

This wasn't Bruckner's first run in with police.

Back in 2021, Bruckner was arrested for driving while intoxicated in Dallas. He pleaded guilty to the charge and served a sentence of one year of community service.

What they're saying:

Lieutenant Bryan Golden of the Prosper Police Department says Torres Sawyer did have the right of way.

"This is tragic. It’s an accident that did not need to happen," said Golden.

Torres-Sawyer's family says she leaves behind a husband and two children. She was an educator and a nurse, most recently employed at 41-year-old Raquel Torres-Sawyer.

Little Elm ISD says Torres-Sawyer had been there for about a year and made a meaningful impact on the community.

What's next:

Prosper police say it's still under investigation where Bruckner was coming or where he was going. He is registered as a Denton resident.

Police also say they found a gun in Bruckner’s car.

In addition to intoxication manslaughter, he is also charged with unlawful carrying of a weapon.