Proposal to rename Lamar Street in honor of Botham Jean gains support

article

The Dallas City Council may vote Thursday on renaming part of Lamar Street near Downtown in honor of a man killed by a former police officer.

Members of the Dallas Area Preacher and Church Leaders group went to City Hall to support renaming the street after Botham Jean.

He was shot and killed in his own apartment by an off-duty officer, Amber Guyger. She said she thought she was in her apartment and that he was an intruder.

Guyger was convicted of murder and sentenced to 10 years in prison.

The proposal calls for the part of Lamar Street that runs past the Dallas Police Department’s headquarters to be named after Jean.

“The petition to rename South Lamar Street to Botham Jean Boulevard is a small but meaningful gesture in honor of someone who loved Dallas yet was taken in the most brutal way imaginable,” said Jonathan Morrison, the senior minister of Cedar Crest Church of Christ.

Advertisement

Several city leaders also support the idea. Council members Adam Medrano, Omar Narvaez and Adam Bazaldua signed a memorandum sent to the city manager’s office to officially request the change.

“Renaming the street in honor of Botham Jean would show the citizens of Dallas that his death was not in vain and show the world that his life mattered,” the document states.

Councilman Casey Thomas was not able to sign the memorandum but said he also supports the change.

The group of pastors is planning a Be Like Bo Day of Service on Sunday, which is the second anniversary of Jean’s death.