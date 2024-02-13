Prom Closet offers hundreds of free prom dresses for high school girls

Next Tuesday the 15th annual Prom Closet will open its doors at St. Andrew Methodist Church in Plano.

The organization gives away prom dresses from size 0 to 30 and helps girls select the perfect shoes, bags and jewelry to compliment the dress they select, free of charge.

The Prom Closet hopes to give away 1,000 prom dresses this season.

Each girl must be present to shop for her own dress and is allowed to bring one guest with them.

High school girls from anywhere are welcome to sign up to get a dress. In the past, Prom Closet has welcomed girls from Texas, Arkansas, Oklahoma, Germany, Poland, Switzerland and even Thailand in the past.

Girls must make a reservation in order to shop and volunteers are needed to help. Volunteers need to make a reservation as well.

Both girls and volunteers can sign up at the link here.

The shopping sessions will be held Feb. 20 – 22, 2024 and Feb. 26 – March 2, 2024.

If you have any questions, you can call the Prom Closet informational Hotline at 469-385-1810 or email promcloset@standrewmethodist.org.