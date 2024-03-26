Nonprofit collects unused furniture for North Texas families in need

Some families are feeling more at home thanks to donations from Project Home Furnishings DFW, a local nonprofit that collects furniture and brings it to families in need.

Artameca Morrer is a mother of six. She said she lost almost everything after leaving a relationship that ended in domestic violence.

She had only an old mattress in the living room of her new two-bedroom apartment in South Dallas before Project Home Furnishings DFW got involved.

"This is just amazing. I cannot believe it," she said. "I’m just excited to be in this situation, to be in this position to not even have to worry anymore. My kids come home from school knowing they can sit on the couch instead of the floor."

Melissa Williams and her husband started the nonprofit nearly seven years ago and it has been growing ever since. It uses social media to connect with families in need.

Every Wednesday, volunteers collect furniture from donors around the Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex. Then it goes into a trailer for Friday morning delivery.

Not only do volunteers bring the furniture to the families who need it, but they also bring their tools to put things like tables and chairs together.

The founders said they felt they were called into the world to pay it forward.

"It’s special to be a part of helping somebody. Often it blesses us, I think, just as much as the person we are giving things to," Williams said.

"I can be comfortable being in society. This is really a break for me. My kids, they can have their friends come over because this wasn’t a home," Morrer said. "Now that ya’ll came here and ya’ll blessed me with all this stuff, I can call it actually a home."

Dallas native Kanisha Lockhart also had nothing in her home for months.

"I’ve been sleeping on air mattresses. I’ve had two air mattresses that busted. And the other air mattress, it deflates but it doesn’t go completely out of air," she said.

Now she has everything she needs to call her place a home.

"I can have people come over. So, it’s pretty exciting because it’s just basically me all day," she said.

It’s all thanks to a family with an idea to make others they personally don’t know feel more at home.

Williams said Project Home Furnishings DFW is currently helping around 80 families.

Anyone interested in donating or getting involved is urged to visit the group’s Facebook page at www.facebook.com/projecthomedfw.