10 Pro-Palestine protesters arrested after blocking road, planting olive tree in Downtown Dallas

Nearly a dozen Pro-Palestinian demonstrators were arrested after blocking a Downtown Dallas road and planting an olive tree in the middle of the road.

A group with "Jewish Voice for Peace Dallas" blocked Market Center Blvd on Thursday in front of the Hilton Anatole, where the Jewish National Fund Conference is being held.

The group held the demonstration in protest of the war in Gaza and is calling on the U.S. to stop additional military funding to Israel.

The protesters planted an eight-foot olive tree in the middle of the road and held a sit-in.

After about an hour, video from SKY 4 shows police officers on horseback moving in and detaining several protesters.

Dallas police say they arrested 10 people for obstruction of a highway. They were also given criminal trespass warnings from an unnamed business.

The officers removed the olive tree and cleared the road by 4 p.m.

The JNF Conference began Thursday and will run through Sunday.