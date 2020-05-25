Private Memorial Day ceremony held at DFW Cemetery

article

The rain held off Monday morning for a small, private Memorial Day ceremony at the Dallas Fort Worth National Cemetery.

Thousands of people usually attend the Memorial Day ceremony. It was canceled this year because of the coronavirus pandemic.

A wreath-laying ceremony was still held to honor fallen service members for their service and sacrifice.

People were still able to visit the cemetery on their own time.