Prison escapees from Wyoming spotted in North Texas; 1 caught, another still on the loose

Mesquite police are warning the public about an escaped prisoner who may be in Mesquite or somewhere else in North Texas.

Jason Green and Robert Akin Simpson escaped from the Wyoming Department of Corrections, and just after 3 a.m. on Sunday, police saw two men matching their description running from the 1200 block of Americana Lane in Mesquite.

Officers were able to catch one of the suspects, who they identified as Green, but were not able to take the second suspect into custody.

Police believe the other man with Green was Simpson, who was convicted of aggravated burglary with a weapon. Simpson should be considered dangerous, police say.

Police did not say how the two made their way to North Texas from Wyoming.

Anyone with information about the whereabouts of Robert Simpson is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (214) 373-TIPS; or contact the Mesquite Police Department at 972-285-6336.