Un'can'ny resemblance: See why Pringles wants this spider renamed

Once you see it, you can’t unsee it.

It’s a signature mustache that any snack food lover can spot.

And one look at this "un’can’ny" little-known Araneus mitificus, commonly known as the kidney garden spider or pale orb weaver, you might think, "Is that real? No, it can’t be?"

But yes, that 'stache along with the slanted hairline and beady eyes is real.

Meet the spider that one day might be officially recognized as the Pringles Spider.

To make it happen, Pringles is asking fans to sign their petition to the arachnid community to get the 8-eyed, 8-legged natural phenomenon re-named.

"In 1968 the world was introduced to the iconic Pringles can and logo, but little did we know there was a creature amongst us who was unknowingly spreading the Pringles love," said Mauricio Jenkins, U.S. marketing lead for Pringles. "We're thrilled to rally fans to help us recognize this spectacular spider, and welcome it into the Pringles family."

The spider has only been spotted in India, Indonesia, Malaysia and Thailand and spends most of its time in gardens and low vegetation, spinning its webs among bushes. But even though they aren't found in the United States, according to Spider ID, you can adopt your very own . Pringles is allowing fans to choose a spider that speaks to them the most.

Maybe you will fall in love with Dave, a 9-week male. His legs are "the most vibrant green in the Pringles Spider species."

