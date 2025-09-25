Princeton officer killed on duty honored with new Collin College scholarship

The Brief Princeton Police Officer Nancy Dominguez, who died in an April 2024 car crash while on duty, is being honored by the city she served. A new scholarship in her name has been created at Collin College for students pursuing a career in law enforcement. In addition to the scholarship, a classroom at the Collin College public safety training center will be named in her honor in the coming weeks.



A police officer in Collin County, who died last year while on her way to work, is being honored by the city she served.

What we know:

Officer Nancy Dominguez worked for Princeton Police. She died in a car crash in April 2024. One of her fellow officers, and the city, worked together to develop a scholarship in her name. It will be awarded to Collin College students pursuing a career in law enforcement.

So many mourned her loss when she died in a car crash in April 2024. As Dominguez was on her way to work when a Ford F-150 lost control, slid into oncoming traffic, and hit Dominguez's car head-on.

What they're saying:

FOX 4 spoke with officer Nancy Dominguez’s younger brother, Ivan. He said growing up Nancy was always helping others and that desire to serve led her to become a Princeton police officer.

"I think in this very dark space that our family was in, and still parts of us are still in, I think there's light that she shines through, and I think it's her values and how the community has responded, how the community views her, has shed this light in our darkness," said Ivan.

Ivan Dominguez calls his older sister his hero. It was her impact on the community that inspired the city to come up with a way to honor her life and give back to those she served.

A Life Defined by Service and Compassion

Local perspective:

Officer Nancy Dominguez never missed an opportunity to lend a hand. She joined the Princeton Police Department in July 2022 and quickly earned several awards for her work on the force and in the community.

"Her energy level, it's hard to find someone like that," said Sergeant Cody Trim of the Princeton Police Department.

"Whether it's going to push their car off the road or help them change a flat tire, there's a lot that the general public doesn't see that Nancy did all the time."

The Collin College Scholarship

Even though she's gone, her name and legacy will continue to help others for years to come. Sgt. Cody Trim and the Princeton Community Development Corporation partnered to create the Officer Nancy Dominguez scholarship at Collin College.

"So we wanted to do something that impacts the community, and we wanted to do something that was impactful for our students,"

It will be offered to students pursuing a career in criminal justice.

"Someone who wants to make an impact on their community. Someone whose passion is law enforcement, someone whose passion is helping people, because as police officers we do more than just take people to jail, we really want to serve the community because that's what Nancy was extremely passionate about."

A Permanent Tribute: Classroom Naming and Next Steps

Dig deeper:

"I think it's an opportunity to continue what she wanted and honestly push forward these individuals that are seeking these opportunities, that may not have those resources, and that's exactly what she wanted. She wanted to help these underdogs, these underdogs, these people that couldn't help themselves. It's a full circle moment, it really is," said Ivan.

In addition to the scholarship, the Collin College board of trustees will name a classroom at the public safety training center in honor of Dominguez.

Sgt. Trim hopes that those who follow in her footsteps with this opportunity will be inspired to lead in the same way she did.

"Trying to instill some of those core values, compassion, empathy. I think that's going to be the biggest thing for newer officers coming into the career field," said Sgt. Trim.

What's next:

There will be an official naming ceremony in the coming weeks. Members of the Princeton Police Department, along with Dominguez’s family, will be there.

The department told me they've already talked to the local high schools about the scholarship. Students can apply for it in Spring 2026 for that fall semester.