Princeton man gets 19-year sentence for federal drug, gun crimes

A Princeton resident has been sentenced to nearly 20 years in prison for trafficking guns and drugs.

Collin County trafficking sentence

Larry Wayne Culverhouse, 39, pleaded guilty Wednesday to possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime; felon in possession of a firearm; and possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute. He was sentenced to 228 months in federal prison for the charges.

Culverhouse was arrested in August 2023 after he was found with 504.3 grams of meth as well as a gun. Culverhouse was also found to be a felon at the time of the arrest, exacerbating his charges.

According to the release from Acting U.S. Attorney Jay R. Combs of the Eastern District of Texas, the case is part of Operation Take Back America, a nationwide initiative that marshals the full resources of the Department of Justice to repel the invasion of illegal immigration, achieve the total elimination of cartels and transnational criminal organizations (TCOs), and protect our communities from the perpetrators of violent crime. Operation Take Back America streamlines efforts and resources from the Department’s Organized Crime Drug Enforcement Task Forces (OCDETFs) and Project Safe Neighborhood (PSN).

Culverhouse was sentenced by U.S. District Judge Amos L. Mazzant.