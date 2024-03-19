President Biden coming to Dallas Wednesday

President Joe Biden is coming to Dallas on Wednesday for two private fundraisers.

The President's visit is one of several for his re-election campaign.

He is in Reno and Las Vegas, Nevada for campaign events on Tuesday and another in Phoenix on Wednesday prior to leaving for Dallas.

While Arizona and Nevada are considered battleground states in November, Texas is not.

Donald Trump won the state in 2016 and 2020 with roughly 52 percent of the vote.

A January poll from the Hobby School of Public Affairs at the University of Houston showed Trump with a 49 to 40 lead over Biden in Texas.

The president does not have any public appearances for his Dallas visit.

It is President Biden's second trip to Dallas this year.

In January, he attended the funeral of longtime congresswoman Eddie Bernice Johnson.