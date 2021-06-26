Pregnant woman in critical condition, baby delivered after road rage shooting in Dallas

article

A pregnant woman is in critical condition and her baby has been delivered after a road rage shooting in Dallas Friday night.

Police said the woman was a passenger in a car that was being driven by her boyfriend along Great Trinity Forest Way, at about 10 p.m., when another vehicle cut them off.

The woman’s boyfriend said someone in that vehicle then opened fire, and a bullet went through the window and hit her in the head.

They stopped at a gas station on Loop 12 to get help.

Police and first responders responded to the gas station, and the pregnant woman was taken to a local hospital in critical condition. Police said the baby has been delivered and is doing well, but the woman remains in critical condition.

The driver of the other vehicle involved drove off.

No arrests have been made.