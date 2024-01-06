Pregnant woman dies after crash on I-30 in Dallas; her baby survived but is in critical condition

A pregnant woman died after investigators said the car she was in stalled on I-30, before being struck by a vehicle driven by an off-duty Dallas police officer early Saturday morning. Her baby survived, but is in critical condition.

The wreck happened just after 2:30 a.m.

According to the Dallas County Sheriff’s Office, a Chevy Malibu stalled in the center lane of I-30, near 2nd Avenue.

Investigators said the Malibu was struck by a Jeep Wrangler driven by an off-duty Dallas police officer.

The sheriff’s office said two people in the Malibu were taken to a hospital in critical condition.

One of them was a pregnant woman, and she was later pronounced dead. Her baby survived, but is in critical condition, according to the sheriff’s office.

The off-duty officer was evaluated at the hospital and then released.

A portion of the interstate was shut down until just before 6 a.m. while crews investigated.

No further details have been released as the Dallas County Sheriff’s Office continues to investigate.