Pregnant woman dies after crash on I-30 in Dallas; her baby survived but is in critical condition
DALLAS - A pregnant woman died after investigators said the car she was in stalled on I-30, before being struck by a vehicle driven by an off-duty Dallas police officer early Saturday morning. Her baby survived, but is in critical condition.
The wreck happened just after 2:30 a.m.
According to the Dallas County Sheriff’s Office, a Chevy Malibu stalled in the center lane of I-30, near 2nd Avenue.
Investigators said the Malibu was struck by a Jeep Wrangler driven by an off-duty Dallas police officer.
The sheriff’s office said two people in the Malibu were taken to a hospital in critical condition.
One of them was a pregnant woman, and she was later pronounced dead. Her baby survived, but is in critical condition, according to the sheriff’s office.
The off-duty officer was evaluated at the hospital and then released.
A portion of the interstate was shut down until just before 6 a.m. while crews investigated.
No further details have been released as the Dallas County Sheriff’s Office continues to investigate.