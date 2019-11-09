Pregnant employee shot during robbery at University Park CVS is improving, along with her baby

article

The University Park Police Department reports the pregnant employee who was shot during a robbery at a CVS near the SMU campus, along with her baby boy who had to be delivered after the shooting, are both showing signs of improvement.

Members of University Park PD, University Park Fire Department, and SMU PD have visited 29-year-old Orelia Hollins and her baby.

Hollins was eight months pregnant when she was shot last weekend at the CVS on Mockingbird and 75. She had emergency surgery to deliver her son, and they are both still in the hospital.

According to an update from police, both are continuing to improve.

Hollins is walking with assistance and her baby boy is moving both arms and legs, and is also squirming around.

While both appear to be getting better, police said they still have a long road to recovery, and they could remain in the hospital for some time.

Police have not yet been able to identify the shooter, and have released surveillance video that showed the suspect fleeing the scene.

CVS is offering a $25,000 reward for information in the case.