Prayer vigil planned for teens killed in Frisco sledding accident

The Brief A prayer vigil for 16-year-olds Elizabeth Angle and Grace Brito will be held Thursday at 6 p.m. at St. Philip's Episcopal Church. The Wakeland High School students died from injuries sustained Sunday after their sled, towed by a Jeep, struck a curb and a tree. Police are working with the District Attorney to determine if charges will be filed; they noted no initial signs of alcohol involvement.



Members of the Wakeland High School community in Frisco are preparing to honor the two teenage girls who died after a sledding accident.

Frisco Sledding Accident

What's new:

The families of 16-year-olds Elizabeth Angle and Grace Brito said there will be a prayer vigil held at 6 p.m. on Thursday at St. Philip's Episcopal Church in Frisco.

There was a vigil planned at Wakeland High School on Thursday morning, but that gathering was cancelled because the school is still closed due to icy conditions.

The backstory:

The two friends were critically injured in a sledding crash on Sunday. They were being pulled by a Jeep, hit a curb, and then crashed into a tree.

Angle died shortly after arriving at the hospital. Brito died on Tuesday.

What they're saying:

In a statement to FOX 4, the Brito family described their daughter as a generous soul, who consistently put others before herself. They honored her wishes to become an organ donor.

"Even at such a young age, she showed a selflessness beyond her years ... she was thrilled to get her driver’s license and become an organ donor. She wanted to help anyone in need. That was Grace!:" her family said.

Angle’s mother described her as "a bright light, a fun spirit, a brave soul."

"These sweet besties are together forever," Megan Angle posted on Facebook. "I find some comfort knowing they are in heaven together... They were holding on to each other on the sled. Our hearts go out to the Brito family. We are forever connected."

What's next:

The Frisco Police Department is investigating the accident.

In an update sent out on Wednesday, police urged people not to believe rumors that are being spread online, adding there was no indication that alcohol was involved in the crash.

The department is still working with the Denton County District Attorney’s Office to determine "the appropriate path forward."

Ponder teen in ICU after sledding crash

A Ponder High School senior, Caden Nowicki, is also in intensive care following a sledding accident on Monday.

The 17-year-old was reportedly being towed in a kayak by an ATV. The kayak left the roadway, and Nowicki was ejected. He suffered critical injuries and remains in the intensive care unit at Medical City Denton.

The Ponder community is rallying support, with the school district collecting food gift card donations for the Nowicki family.

