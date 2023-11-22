'Prairie Lights' display in Grand Prairie ready to wow onlookers with more than 4 million lights

One of the top holiday lights displays in our area is ready for this year's debut in Grand Prairie.

Prairie Lights 2023 opens Thanksgiving night along Joe Pool Lake.

Organizers are making sure everything is just right.

Some people were driving up Wednesday, but it’s not open just yet. FOX 4 got a sneak peek of what’s to come.

Since October 1, at Joe Pool Lake, the city of Grand Prairie has been putting together hundreds of light displays.

"That are made up of more than 4 million lights," Kelly Eddlemon said. "That’s a lot of lights."

The community engagement manager said, for 18 years, Prairie Lights has been brightening the holiday season for North Texans.

"We’ve added more and more displays this year," Eddlemon said.

This year, 40% of displays across the two-mile drive-thru stretch are new. Halfway through the stretch is the familiar area people love.

"We also have our holiday village midway through the drive where you can get out of your car," Eddlemon explained.

That’s where people will find carnival rides, concessions, photos with Santa, holiday vendors, and there’s more to see while driving away, like the festival’s tunnel.

"It’s one of the longest light tunnels that you can go through and it’s an immersive experience," Eddlemon said.

For those wanting to go, organizers say get there early.

"We open Thanksgiving night through New Year’s Eve, nightly," Eddlemon said. "Cars start lining up as early as 5 o’clock, especially on some of those busier nights."

Eddlemon said families continue to make Prairie Lights their holiday tradition.

"They remembered coming through this event as a child, and for the first time they actually brought their family through this event," Eddlemon added.

Cost is $50 per car. That’s only for cars bringing eight or fewer people.

They said if people try to bring a limousine or a commercial bus, the pricing goes up.

It can take 45 minutes to get through on slow nights, and up to three hours on busy nights.