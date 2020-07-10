PPE vending machine now available at Dallas Love Field

article

We've seen vending machines that have dispensed pizzas and donuts, but as North Texas continues to see a rise in COVID-19 cases, Dallas Love Field has put out a PPE vending machine.

Local counties put face covering requirements in place when inside businesses, and then Governor Greg Abbott followed suit and issued a statewide face covering requirement.

With the requirements in place, most North Texans have some sort of face covering and other personal protective equipment, but for those who are still in need of PPE, the vending machine at Dallas Love Field allows them to get PPE before hopping on a plane or coming back from traveling.

The Hudson Group PPE vending machine, which is located in front of Texas Monthly near the TSA Security Checkpoint, will have masks, hand sanitizer, and other personal protective equipment available for purchase.

