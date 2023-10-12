Powerball drawing: 8 tickets sold in Texas win $100,000 prize, single California ticket wins $1.72B

A single ticket purchased in California won the $1.72B Powerball jackpot drawing on Wednesday night.

The numbers for the drawing were 22, 24, 40, 52 and 64 with the Powerball of 10.

The California ticket matched all 6 numbers to win the second-largest lottery prize in U.S. history.

A ticket in Arizona and another in Pennsylvania matched all 5 white balls and purchased the Power Play option, which is good for a $2 million prize.

$1 million-winning tickets were also purchased in New York, Oklahoma, Virginia, California (2) and Florida (2).

Just because you didn't win the big prize doesn't mean you should just throw out your tickets.

407,453 tickets purchased in Texas won at least $4, according to the state lottery.

8 of those tickets won $100,000, matching 4 of the 5 white numbers and the Powerball with the Power Play option.

The next Powerball drawing will be held on Saturday, Oct. 14.

The jackpot has gone down to an estimated $20 million.