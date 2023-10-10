Powerball drawing: 4 Texans win $150,000 as jackpot climbs to $1.73B
No one won the $1.57 billion Powerball jackpot on Saturday night, but there are a handful of people who won a million bucks or more.
The winning numbers for Monday night's drawing were: 16, 34, 46, 55, 67 and a Powerball of 14.
One lucky ticket from Florida won $2 million for matching all 5 white numbers and adding the Power Play option.
4 other tickets, which were sold in California, Indiana, Oregon and Virginia, matched all 5 white balls to win a $1 million prize.
272,638 tickets sold in Texas won at least $4, according to the Texas Lottery.
4 people won a $150,000 prize for matching 4 of the 5 white numbers, the Powerball and choosing the Power Play option.
The next Powerball drawing is Wednesday night.
The jackpot for the drawing has climbed to $1.73 billion.