Powerball drawing: 4 Texans win $150,000 as jackpot climbs to $1.73B

No one won the $1.57 billion Powerball jackpot on Saturday night, but there are a handful of people who won a million bucks or more.

The winning numbers for Monday night's drawing were: 16, 34, 46, 55, 67 and a Powerball of 14.

One lucky ticket from Florida won $2 million for matching all 5 white numbers and adding the Power Play option.

Related article

4 other tickets, which were sold in California, Indiana, Oregon and Virginia, matched all 5 white balls to win a $1 million prize.

272,638 tickets sold in Texas won at least $4, according to the Texas Lottery.

4 people won a $150,000 prize for matching 4 of the 5 white numbers, the Powerball and choosing the Power Play option.

The next Powerball drawing is Wednesday night.

The jackpot for the drawing has climbed to $1.73 billion.