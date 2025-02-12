More than 6,400 homes without power after thunderstorms in DFW
article
More than 6,400 homes are without power this morning after severe storms swept through North Texas, according to Oncor.
By the numbers:
Here’s a breakdown of the outages by county as of 6:30 a.m.:
- Collin: 156
- Dallas: 2,370
- Delta: 67
- Denton: 1,651
- Ellis: 765
- Fannin: 10
- Hopkins: 1
- Hunt: 220
- Johnson: 13
- Kaufman: 94
- Parker: 4
- Red River: 1
- Rockwall: 121
- Tarrant: 553
- Wise: 327
Check the map with updated numbers HERE.
What we know:
Oncor said in a statement on social media that crews have been deployed to restore power. The company attributed the outages to heavy rain and strong wind gusts.
What you can do:
Oncor urges residents to stay away from downed power lines. If you see one, keep others and pets away and call 911 immediately.
The Source: Information in this article comes from Oncor's website and social media pages.