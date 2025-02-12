Expand / Collapse search

More than 6,400 homes without power after thunderstorms in DFW

Published  February 12, 2025 6:49am CST
Severe Weather
FOX 4
More than 6,400 homes are without power this morning after severe storms swept through North Texas, according to Oncor.

By the numbers:

Here’s a breakdown of the outages by county as of 6:30 a.m.:

  • Collin: 156
  • Dallas: 2,370
  • Delta: 67
  • Denton: 1,651
  • Ellis: 765
  • Fannin: 10
  • Hopkins: 1
  • Hunt: 220
  • Johnson: 13
  • Kaufman: 94
  • Parker: 4
  • Red River: 1
  • Rockwall: 121
  • Tarrant: 553
  • Wise: 327

Check the map with updated numbers HERE.

What we know:

Oncor said in a statement on social media that crews have been deployed to restore power. The company attributed the outages to heavy rain and strong wind gusts.

What you can do:

Oncor urges residents to stay away from downed power lines. If you see one, keep others and pets away and call 911 immediately.

The Source: Information in this article comes from Oncor's website and social media pages.

