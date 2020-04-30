Post Malone wants you to text him suggestions on where to donate $1 million

article

Post Malone is donating $1 million, but needs your help on deciding which organizations to donate the money to.

The rapper, from Grapevine, tweeted out, asking people to text him at 817-270-6440 with suggestions.

He's looking to donate to COVID-19 frontline responders, disaster relief, education, homelessness, hunger, mental health, veterans, and more, according to a statement.

This came after he raised more than $800,000 for The United Nations Foundation’s COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund during a live Nirvana tribute on YouTube, that also included Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker.