Grapevine HS band invited to perform before Post Malone concert

article

The members of Grapevine High School’s marching band will perform at a tailgate party for Post Malone’s concert next week at AT&T Stadium.

The backstory:

The radio station Mix 102.9 came up with the idea to invite the band since Malone graduated from Grapevine High in 2013.

The students’ reaction to the invite was captured on video.

What's next:

The band now has a little over a week to learn five of Malone’s songs.

He takes the stage on May 9 in Arlington.

The students are super-excited and said they’re hoping they’ll get the chance to meet him.