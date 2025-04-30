Expand / Collapse search
Flash Flood Warning
from WED 5:28 PM CDT until WED 7:30 PM CDT, Freestone County
19
River Flood Warning
from FRI 5:15 AM CDT until MON 3:35 PM CDT, Navarro County, Henderson County
Severe Thunderstorm Warning
from WED 5:54 PM CDT until WED 7:00 PM CDT, Hill County, Bosque County
Severe Thunderstorm Warning
from WED 5:57 PM CDT until WED 7:00 PM CDT, Hill County
River Flood Warning
from WED 6:25 PM CDT until FRI 7:18 AM CDT, Rockwall County, Hunt County
River Flood Warning
from WED 6:09 PM CDT until FRI 6:48 AM CDT, Dallas County
River Flood Warning
until THU 7:50 AM CDT, Dallas County
River Flood Warning
from WED 3:00 PM CDT until THU 6:04 AM CDT, Dallas County
River Flood Warning
from WED 2:55 PM CDT until THU 5:16 AM CDT, Tarrant County
River Flood Warning
from WED 5:38 PM CDT until FRI 7:37 AM CDT, Hunt County
River Flood Warning
from WED 5:27 PM CDT until FRI 1:57 AM CDT, Collin County
River Flood Warning
from WED 6:08 PM CDT until FRI 7:00 AM CDT, Collin County
River Flood Warning
from WED 2:54 PM CDT until THU 10:13 AM CDT, Denton County
River Flood Warning
from WED 2:08 PM CDT until SAT 7:00 PM CDT, Denton County
River Flood Warning
from WED 4:12 PM CDT until FRI 2:27 PM CDT, Wise County
River Flood Warning
is in effect, Jack County, Wise County
River Flood Warning
from THU 2:15 PM CDT until SUN 1:00 PM CDT, Red River County
River Flood Warning
until MON 8:30 AM CDT, Cooke County
Tornado Watch
until WED 8:00 PM CDT, Henderson County, Navarro County, Anderson County, Freestone County

Grapevine HS band invited to perform before Post Malone concert

Published  April 30, 2025 2:49pm CDT
post-malone-2023.jpg article

Post Malone performing on stage in January, May and July of 2023. (Dave Simpson/Miikka Skaffari/Jeff Hahne/Getty Images)

The members of Grapevine High School’s marching band will perform at a tailgate party for Post Malone’s concert next week at AT&T Stadium.

The backstory:

The radio station Mix 102.9 came up with the idea to invite the band since Malone graduated from Grapevine High in 2013.

The students’ reaction to the invite was captured on video.

What's next:

The band now has a little over a week to learn five of Malone’s songs.

He takes the stage on May 9 in Arlington.

The students are super-excited and said they’re hoping they’ll get the chance to meet him. 

The Source: The information for this story comes from FOX 4's Good Day, Mix 102.9, and Diane Pintar with the Grapevine High School band.

