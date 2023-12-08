Post Malone reportedly an honorary member of the Cowboys' '88 Club'

Musician Post Malone has cemented his spot among an elite group of Dallas Cowboys greats.

Hall of Famer Drew Pearson told TMZ that Posty is now an honorary member of the 88 Club.

It's a group chat that also includes former receivers Pearson, Michael Irvin, and Dez Bryant, along with current wideout CeeDee Lamb.

Those players all wore the #88 for the Cowboys.

They were apparently so impressed with Post Malone’s devotion to the Cowboys that they invited him to join the group chat.

The five men are constantly texting, offering commentary on games, and cheering for the Cowboys.