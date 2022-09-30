Possible active shooter on Ascension Seton Northwest Hospital campus

There are unconfirmed reports of a possible active shooter on the Ascension Seton Northwest Hospital campus.

ATCEMS says no patients have been located, treated, or transported, but the scene is active.

The Austin Police Department says it responded to a shots fired call at the hospital and as a precaution, the hospital has been placed on lockdown.

Austin-Travis County EMS tweeted out about a critical incident at 11113 Research Boulevard service road northbound at around 12:32 p.m.

ATCEMS says five ambulances, five commanders, and multiple single-unit response resources have responded.

People are asked to avoid the area and seek alternate routes to allow responders to work the incident.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more details become available.