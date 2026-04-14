Dallas Weather: Severe storms, large hail threaten North Texas Tuesday night
DALLAS - North Texas remains in an active weather pattern this week. Isolated thunderstorms are expected through Wednesday before returning this weekend, though only specific areas will be affected.
Tuesday Forecast
Expect mostly cloudy skies and strong south winds Tuesday, with highs reaching the low 80s. By Tuesday evening, isolated to scattered storms will approach areas west and northwest of the DFW Metroplex. Some storms could become strong to severe, capable of producing gusty winds and large hail, though they are expected to weaken overnight.
7-Day Forecast
Another round of widely scattered rain and storms is expected Wednesday. According to the National Weather Service, widespread rain Wednesday morning could limit the coverage and intensity of storms later in the day. North Texans will then see a brief break between systems with drier conditions on Thursday and Friday.
A cold front will bring a line of rain and storms early Saturday morning. Behind the front, the region will dry out and turn cooler for the remainder of the weekend.
LIVE Radar: Dallas- Fort Worth
The Source: Information in this article comes from FOX 4 Forecasters and the National Weather Service.