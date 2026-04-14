Dallas Weather: Severe storms, large hail threaten North Texas Tuesday night

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The Brief North Texas remains in an active weather pattern this week, with strong south winds and highs in the low 80s expected through Tuesday. While isolated severe storms carrying a threat of hail and gusty winds may develop Tuesday evening, a more widespread round of rain is anticipated for Wednesday morning. Conditions will briefly dry out late in the week before a cold front brings another line of storms early Saturday, followed by a cooler and drier Sunday.



North Texas remains in an active weather pattern this week. Isolated thunderstorms are expected through Wednesday before returning this weekend, though only specific areas will be affected.

Tuesday Forecast

Expect mostly cloudy skies and strong south winds Tuesday, with highs reaching the low 80s. By Tuesday evening, isolated to scattered storms will approach areas west and northwest of the DFW Metroplex. Some storms could become strong to severe, capable of producing gusty winds and large hail, though they are expected to weaken overnight.

7-Day Forecast

Another round of widely scattered rain and storms is expected Wednesday. According to the National Weather Service, widespread rain Wednesday morning could limit the coverage and intensity of storms later in the day. North Texans will then see a brief break between systems with drier conditions on Thursday and Friday.

A cold front will bring a line of rain and storms early Saturday morning. Behind the front, the region will dry out and turn cooler for the remainder of the weekend.

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